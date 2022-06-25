7 men set off on 600km cycle in aid of the Tipperary branch of the Irish Kidney Association today

7 men are setting off on a 600km cycle from Mizen to Malin in aid of the Tipperary branch of the Irish Kidney Association today.

It will all be done over the next 24hours scaling 4,000 meters of elevation.

The event, supported by Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club (UDCC), was launched at Liberty Square in Thurles on Wednesday, 1st June and organisers hope the event will raise over €7,000.





One of the magnificent seven cyclists will be 45-year-old kidney patient Francis Hogan from Templemore who is joined by 6 others from both Tipperary and the Kilkenny border.

Speaking at the launch about the upcoming Mizen to Malin Ultra Cycle, Francis said he was grateful for all the support and said there will be a huge sense of accomplishment when they arrive at Malin on Sunday.

Donations can be made here: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/francis-hogan-549-hogan.