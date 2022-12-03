6th place finish for Ireland as Tipp’s Murphy Crowe scores five tries in Dubai

It wasn’t to be for Ireland’s Women’s team in their Dubai Sevens Series quarter-final this morning.

They were beaten 5-0 by USA, ending their hopes of a podium finish at the first event of the new HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

However, their tournament didn’t end there as they defeated Great Britain in their 5th place playoff semi-final 21-12, which set up a 5th place playoff final with Fiji.





Ireland lost that final 28-12, menaing they finished 6th on the weekend.

Tipperary’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe finished the weekend with five tries, scoring a try against Great Britain and against Fiji today.