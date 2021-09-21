More than 600 cases of domestic abuse reported in Tipperary

An average of one domestic abuse incident has been reported to the Gardaí every 15 minutes this year.

The force had dealt with 24,686 cases by September 9th – with 36% in the Dublin region.

649 cases were recorded in the Tipperary Garda Division.





Just over 2,000 were reported in Cork, with Louth, Galway and Kildare the next highest.

Tipperary native Noeline Blackwell, from Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, says the level of abuse is very concerning.

“Those who are victims of domestic abuse and violence – including the sexual violence which we see here – it is repeated abuse again and again. It is possibly even predictable for some victims of abuse in those cases.

“An awful lot of people in this country every single day live in fear and who are damaged by domestic violence.”