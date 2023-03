A 57-acre Golden Vale farm in Tipp is up for public auction with a price tag of near €1million.

The property is situated in Kilshane, near Tipp Town, and each acre is set to cost between €15,000 and €17,000.

Attractive selling points for the property include its proximity to the N24 and M8, its all-grass landscape, and its extensive road frontage.





The public auction will take place at the Ballykisteen Hotel at 3pm on Wednesday, March 29th.