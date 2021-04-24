514 covid-related fines handed out in Tipperary since pandemic began

514 Covid-related fines have been handed out by Gardaí in Tipperary since the start of the pandemic.

That’s according to latest Garda figures up until Thursday, and is a rise of only six on the county figure for the week before.

Over 20,000 fines have been handed out across the country, with three-quarters of them associated with people leaving home without a reasonable excuse.





Three out of every four fines have been given to men, with over half of them going to people between the ages of 18 and 25.