5.45 – Councillor Michael Fitzgerald on Coillte

This Evening’s 5.45 News:

Coillte is being called on to cover the costs of damage they are supposedly doing to some local rural roads.

Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald says particularly in mountainous areas there are many roads in disrepair due to the body’s vehicles and machinery travelling on roads that were never meant to take such weight.





Now the body does cover cost of repairs when asked but Cllr.Fitzgerald says this is a cumbersome process and wants a rolling funding scheme that supports this on an annual basis without request.

Head of News Sheila Naughton has been speaking to Cllr Michael Fitzgerald about the issue.