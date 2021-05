Just under 334,000 batteries were brought back to retailers in Tipperary for recycling last year.

That equates to 8.3 tonnes of batteries, and it’s an annual increase of 12,000 batteries returned by environmentally-conscious consumers.

Across the country, there were 7.8 million batteries given back to retailers – 3.2 million of which were recycled at Aldi stores alone.





Recycling advocates WEEE Ireland have however found that only four out of every 10 AA batteries sold are returned for recycling.