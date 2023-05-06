300 Tipperary groups took part in National Spring Clean 2023

300 Tipperary groups took part in the National Spring Clean this year.

Throughout the month of April communities are encouraged to tackle the problem of litter in local areas by carrying out clean-ups throughout the county.

Approximately 7,000 volunteers joined Spring Clean 23 in Tipperary removing an estimated 38 tonnes of litter.





Clean-ups took place in various locations, including Mullinahone, Cahir, Nenagh, Clogheen, Cahir, Rossestown, Roscrea and plenty more.

Ballingarry Tidy Towns hosted an event removing almost 100 full bags of litter from the town, Cashel Tidy Towns hosted several group, household and individual clean-ups, while Clonmel had clean-ups in locations, such as Loreto Park, St Stephens Cemetery, and Fairfield.