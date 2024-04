The Tipp FM Couch to 5K Challenge with Tipperary Sports Partnership

As the summer season approaches, the challenge of getting active and embracing a healthier lifestyle increases.

Tipp FM have teamed up with Tipperary Sports Partnership for the Couch to 5K Challenge, and are looking for five local volunteers, to bravely take part!





You’ll be transformed from couch potato to 5K champion in just eight weeks.

Each runner will follow a training plan tailored to their individual needs

The Lunchtime Show with Stephen Keogh will broadcast live from Templemore on Friday June 14th when our courageous volunteers run 5K around Templemore Town Park.

The Tipp FM Couch to 5K Challenge will showcase the progress of these volunteers, the initiative hopes to inspire others to embark on their own fitness journey and discover the joy of an active lifestyle.

Sign up today!

Email: [email protected]

The training plan begins on Sunday 21st

Sunday, April 21st – Week 1 1.5km (walk/jog) Rest 1.5km (walk/jog) Rest 30 minute (walk) 1.5km (walk/jog) Rest

Sunday, April 28th – Week 2 1.5km (walk/jog) Rest 1.5km (walk/jog) Rest 30 minute (walk) 1.5km (walk/jog) Rest

Sunday, May 5th – Week 3 1.5km (walk/jog) Rest 1.5km (jog/run) Rest 40 minute (walk) 1.5km (jog/run) Rest

Sunday, May 12th – Week 4 2.5km (walk jog) Rest 1.5km (jog/run) Rest 40 minute (walk) 2.5km (jog/run) Rest

Sunday, May 19th – Week 5 2.5km (walk/jog) Rest 2.5km (jog/run) Rest 50 minute (walk) 3.5km (jog/run) Rest

Sunday, May 16th – Week 6 2.5km (walk/jog) Rest 2.5km (jog/run) Rest 50 minute (walk) 3.5km (run) Rest

Sunday, June 2nd – Week 7 3.5km (walk/jog) Rest 3.5km (jog/run) Rest 60 minute (walk) 4.5km (run) Rest

Sunday, June 9th – Week 8 3.5km (walk/jog) Rest 2.5km (jog/run) Rest Rest 5km Run

Friday June 14th – Run at Templemore Town Park

https://www.tipperarysports.ie/