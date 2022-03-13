22 Tipperary women competing for Tipperary Rose crown today

22 Tipperary women are aiming to be named the Tipperary Rose tonight.
The event which was postponed numerous times will choose the 2020/22 representative for the Premier county.
It’s taking place in the Anner Hotel Thurles at 6:30pm with participants from Fethard to Nenagh, to Toomevara and beyond.
Tipperary coordinator, Ciarán O Connell has thanked all those who helped rally the ladies to re-enter in such great numbers, and Is encouraging communities to come support their local lady.
The full list of participants is below.
Name Representing Age Location
” Aoibhlinn Delany Clancy Built on Partnership 27 Fethard
” Dorothy Cullagh Ladybirds Childcare Centre 29 Silvermines, Nenagh
” Aoife Dennehy A&E Jewellers 29 Clonmel,
” Annie Prout Dooks Fine Foods 24 Derryluskin, Fethard
” Laura Dunphy My Dress Bridal Wear 27 Ahenny
” Sinéad Crone The Source Arts Centre 26 The Furze, Thurles
” Chloe Quigley Eddie Quigley Carpentry and Maintenance 26 Newport,
” Andrea Carroll The Horse and Jockey Hotel 23 Fethard,
” Ellen Quirke Premier Pitches 28 Cashel
” Edel Cummins Cummins Tyres 27 Rahealty, Thurles
” Lauryn Boyle O’Sullivans Hygiene Supplies 22 Clonmel
” Niamh Kennedy National Stove Installers 25 Templemore
” Kate Madden The Greene Room 20 Curraguneen, Roscrea
” Elizabeth Kennedy Step Ahead Créche 20 Toor, Newport
” Kym Marett Garrabridge Lighting & Controls 19 Carrick on Suir
” Lemia Farag S.A.F Plastering & D Studio Fethard 27 Clonmel
” Shauna Quirke EQ strength and conditioning 26 Toomevara
” Caitlin Raven Mitchel House 19 Thurles
” Aisling Buckley Adiuvo 25 Tipperary town
” Emma Marshall Morrisseys Supervalue Cashel 21 Boherlahan, Cashel
” Emily Rose Walsh Rockhall Vets 22 New Inn, Cashel,
” Aisling O Donovan Make up by Suzy 27 Fethard