2020 Munster title winning Tipperary footballers to be honoured at special event next week

The Munster football winning Tipperary team will be honoured at special event next week.

Tipperary defeated Cork in November 2020 to win the county’s first Munster senior football title in 85 years.

However, due to Covid restrictions, a medal presentation wasn’t possible in the immediate aftermath of that season.





On Friday December 23rd in Hotel Minella in Clonmel, a special Gala is being held to honour the team and present the players with their medals.

Tipperary GAA PRO Jonathan Cullen says it’s been a long time coming:

“Finally at long last the magnificent players from 2020 will be honoured and they will receive their Munster final medals on Friday 23rd of December at a big Gala event in Hotel Minella in Clonmel.

“Tickets are still on sale for that.

“It’s a long time coming, it’s a great achievement and I think anybody that can go will go.

“People can contact Lár na Páirce and the tickets can be purchased through Lár na Páirce or indeed any member of the county board, we will look after them.”

Tickets are priced at €60.