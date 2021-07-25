150 cyclists to take part in Tour de Munster Down Syndrome Ireland fundraiser

Around 150 cyclists will be taking to the roads of Munster in just under a fortnight to raise money for Down Syndrome Ireland.

3.4 million euro has been raised for local branches by Tour de Munster since 2001, and this year’s event takes place between August 5th and August 8th.

The first day will see cyclists start in Cork City, travelling north-east and taking in Clogheen, Cahir and Tipp Town.





The four-day route covers 600 kilometres, and donations can be made online at idonate.ie/tdm.

Founder of the event, Paul Sheridan, says donations are vital as services have been disrupted during the pandemic:

“The Tour is a real endurance test for participants and behind the scenes, a huge amount of hard work and dedication goes into preparing for a tour like this and the commitment from participants has been amazing. These cyclists dedicate months to training and fundraising and without their support, none of this would be possible.”

Paul continued, “As we make our way through the six counties of Munster and are encouraged by the wonderful branches of Down Syndrome Ireland, it’s all the motivation we need to keep pedaling. Every cent raised makes a difference to the amazing children and adults who are members of these branches and we hope the public can show their support and donate whatever they can.”

Speaking ahead of this year’s tour, Catherine Cleary, Chairperson of Down Syndrome Tipperary, said, “Everyone in the Tipperary branch is excited to cheer on cyclists for this year’s tour and we are wishing all participants involved the best of luck in the venture across Munster. Funds raised as a result of Tour de Munster play such a vital role in the running of our services for members, making a real difference in their lives.”

The Irish Examiner, Clare FM, Tipp FM, WLR FM, Red FM, SPIN South West and Pure Radio are the Official Media Partners of Tour de Munster 2021.

====

2021 Tour de Munster Route

Stage 1: Cork – Limerick

Thursday, August 5th, 2021

Cork (Silversprings Hotel): 8:00am – 8:45am

The English Market (Grand Parade) : 8:25 – 9:25am

Midleton: 10:25am – 10:40am

Tallow – 11:40am-11:40pm

Lismore: 12:10pm – 12:30pm

Clogheen (Clogheen Community Hall): 1:25pm – 2:00pm

Cahir: 2:30pm – 2:30pm

Tipperary: 3:30pm – 3:30pm

Ballykisteen(Lunch): 3:40pm – 4:30pm

Limerick (King John’s Castle): 5:20pm – 5:50pm

Stage 2: Limerick – Tralee

Friday, August 6th, 2021

Limerick (The Savoy Hotel): 9:00am

Quin: 10.30am

Ennis: (tea/coffee: Temple Gate Hotel): 11.15am -11.45am

Kildysart: 1:00pm – 1:00pm

Kilimer (Ferry – Lunch on Board): 2:00pm – 2:00pm

Tarbert : 2:20pm – 2:20pm

Listowel ( tea/coffee & scone: Christy’s pub): 3:10pm – 3:40pm

Tralee (The Rose Hotel): 4:40pm

Stage 3: Tralee – Kenmare

Saturday, August 7th, 2021

Tralee: 9:45am

Stradbally: 10:20am – 10:20am

Dingle (Lunch: Skellig Hotel): 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Castlemaine (refreshments: MACE, N70/R561 junction): 2:30pm – 2:50pm

Milltown: 3:00pm – 3:00pm

Aghadoe Heights: 3:45pm – 3:55pm

Killarney (break: Deenagh lodge): 4:00pm – 4:30pm

Kenmare (Lansdowne Arms Hotel): 5:45pm

Stage 4: Kenmare – Cork

Sunday, August 8th, 2021

Kenmare: 10am

Caha Pass

Glengarriff (tea/coffee: The Maple Leaf Bar): 11:00am – 11:30am

Ballylickey: 12:00pm – 12:00pm

Gouganebarra (lunch): 1:00pm – 1:45pm

Ballingeary: 2:05pm

Inchigeela: 2:35pm

Macroom: 3:15pm – 3:15pm

Lissarda (break): 3:35pm – 3:50pm

Cork (Clayton Silversprings Hotel): 5:15pm