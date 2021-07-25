150 cyclists to take part in Tour de Munster Down Syndrome Ireland fundraiser

Around 150 cyclists will be taking to the roads of Munster in just under a fortnight to raise money for Down Syndrome Ireland.
3.4 million euro has been raised for local branches by Tour de Munster since 2001, and this year’s event takes place between August 5th and August 8th.
The first day will see cyclists start in Cork City, travelling north-east and taking in Clogheen, Cahir and Tipp Town.
The four-day route covers 600 kilometres, and donations can be made online at idonate.ie/tdm.
Founder of the event, Paul Sheridan, says donations are vital as services have been disrupted during the pandemic:
“The Tour is a real endurance test for participants and behind the scenes, a huge amount of hard work and dedication goes into preparing for a tour like this and the commitment from participants has been amazing. These cyclists dedicate months to training and fundraising and without their support, none of this would be possible.”
Paul continued, “As we make our way through the six counties of Munster and are encouraged by the wonderful branches of Down Syndrome Ireland, it’s all the motivation we need to keep pedaling. Every cent raised makes a difference to the amazing children and adults who are members of these branches and we hope the public can show their support and donate whatever they can.”
Speaking ahead of this year’s tour, Catherine Cleary, Chairperson of Down Syndrome Tipperary, said, “Everyone in the Tipperary branch is excited to cheer on cyclists for this year’s tour and we are wishing all participants involved the best of luck in the venture across Munster. Funds raised as a result of Tour de Munster play such a vital role in the running of our services for members, making a real difference in their lives.”
The Irish Examiner, Clare FM, Tipp FM, WLR FM, Red FM, SPIN South West and Pure Radio are the Official Media Partners of Tour de Munster 2021.
2021 Tour de Munster Route
Stage 1: Cork – Limerick
Thursday, August 5th, 2021
Cork (Silversprings Hotel): 8:00am – 8:45am
The English Market (Grand Parade) : 8:25 – 9:25am
Midleton: 10:25am – 10:40am
Tallow – 11:40am-11:40pm
Lismore: 12:10pm – 12:30pm
Clogheen (Clogheen Community Hall): 1:25pm – 2:00pm
Cahir: 2:30pm – 2:30pm
Tipperary: 3:30pm – 3:30pm
Ballykisteen(Lunch): 3:40pm – 4:30pm
Limerick (King John’s Castle): 5:20pm – 5:50pm
Stage 2: Limerick – Tralee
Friday, August 6th, 2021
Limerick (The Savoy Hotel): 9:00am
Quin: 10.30am
Ennis: (tea/coffee: Temple Gate Hotel): 11.15am -11.45am
Kildysart: 1:00pm – 1:00pm
Kilimer (Ferry – Lunch on Board): 2:00pm – 2:00pm
Tarbert : 2:20pm – 2:20pm
Listowel ( tea/coffee & scone: Christy’s pub): 3:10pm – 3:40pm
Tralee (The Rose Hotel): 4:40pm
Stage 3: Tralee – Kenmare
Saturday, August 7th, 2021
Tralee: 9:45am
Stradbally: 10:20am – 10:20am
Dingle (Lunch: Skellig Hotel): 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Castlemaine (refreshments: MACE, N70/R561 junction): 2:30pm – 2:50pm
Milltown: 3:00pm – 3:00pm
Aghadoe Heights: 3:45pm – 3:55pm
Killarney (break: Deenagh lodge): 4:00pm – 4:30pm
Kenmare (Lansdowne Arms Hotel): 5:45pm
Stage 4: Kenmare – Cork
Sunday, August 8th, 2021
Kenmare: 10am
Caha Pass
Glengarriff (tea/coffee: The Maple Leaf Bar): 11:00am – 11:30am
Ballylickey: 12:00pm – 12:00pm
Gouganebarra (lunch): 1:00pm – 1:45pm
Ballingeary: 2:05pm
Inchigeela: 2:35pm
Macroom: 3:15pm – 3:15pm
Lissarda (break): 3:35pm – 3:50pm
Cork (Clayton Silversprings Hotel): 5:15pm