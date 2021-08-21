140 cyclists to cycle around Lough Derg today in ‘Sink or Spin’ fundraiser

Upwards of 140 cyclists are taking on the challenge of cycling around Lough Derg today to raise money for multiple Nenagh-based community organisations.

The ‘Sink or Spin’ challenge is a part fundraiser for North Tipperary Hospice, which has been organised by Nenagh Triathlon Club and Nenagh Éire Óg GAA.

It’s the first year of what’s hoped will be an annual event, and those taking part are already on their way heading south before crossing the Shannon and travelling north through Clare.





One of the organisers, Shane Connolly, is delighted with the support they’ve received:

“Whitegate GAA have offered their facilities for Saturday for us for the food stop which is fantastic and it gives us a toilet break there as well.

“After the food stop then we head back for Portumna and we get to Carrigahorig, we take a right at Carrigahorig and we’re heading down towards Terryglass, back all along the lake there.

“Into Coolbawn, Puckane and back in to Nenagh then, back to the hurling field.

“It’s a fantastic route, not to difficult at all but there’s just some fantastic scenery if we get the weather.”