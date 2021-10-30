120 firefighters attempt 12 hour climbing fundraiser in Nenagh today

Around 120 firefighters from around the country are descending on Nenagh today for a 12 hour climbing fundraiser.

The ‘Climb Your Own Everest Challenge’ has just got underway at the town’s Fire Station, with participants taking turns to climb a ladder until 10pm tonight.

They hope to reach the equivalent height of Mount Everest in that time, over 8,800 metres, in aid of cancer support charity Aoibheann’s Pink Tie.





The event has been organised by the National Retained Firefighters of Ireland, and its spokesperson is David Ridgard:

“We have firefighters coming from Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Limerick, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Carlow, Kilkenny, Dublin, you name it we’ve got them coming.

“The lads have been absolutely fantastic giving up their own time and we’re so proud of them for what they are doing and it’s a very worthwhile cause.”

Donations can be added on the following GoFundMe page link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/firefighters-climb-everest-aoibheanns-pink-tie.