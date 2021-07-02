1,000 tickets allocated to Tipperary clubs sell out in 30 minutes

3,000 Fans will be in attendance for Tipperary vs Clare in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

The game was announced as a pilot event yesterday evening, with 1000 tickets allocated to Tipperary clubs.

The tickets sold out in less than half an hour this morning.





County board secretary Timmy Floyd says the late announcement made it difficult to distribute tickets:

“We weren’t really sure of anything until late last night so there wasn’t a lot of opportunity to be able to act on that this morning so it was mainly the Munster council that took control.

“They issued out 1,000 tickets directly to club secretary’s emails with a link to purchase so that clubs would have first access.

“That’s what happened this morning and I believe the 1,000 tickets were nearly gone in less than half an hour.

“It should be approximately out of the 3,000, there should be approximately about 1300 or 1400 tickets in Tipperary.”

Both teams for Sunday’s clash will be announced this evening, with county board PRO Jonathan Cullen announcing the Tipperary team at 9pm here on Tipp FM.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM, with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.