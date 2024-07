It wasn’t to be for Dylan Slevin today on the PDC ProTour despite a good performance.

The Borrisokane man was in Milton Keynes competing at the Players Championship event number 14.

The 21-year-old was drawn against tournament number 1 seed and world number 7 Dave Chisnall in the first round, with the Englishman recording a 6-3 victory.

In defeat, Slevin averaged over 92 whilst also having a 10-dart leg and 116 checkout in the game however Chisnall averaged just shy of 100 in victory.