Win Ryanair Flights

Tipp FM have teamed up with our friends at Shannon Airport to give you a chance to win flights to the destinations below, all direct from Shannon with Ryanair.
Entering couldn’t be easier, listen in to Morning Tipperary with Andrew Looby from 6am each weekday mornings and Tipp Today from 9am when you’ll hear a cue to text or whatapp.
The cue will be a the seat number for that hour. One texter with that hour’s correct number will receive a call back and win the flights for that particular destination. It couldn’t be easier.
You could be flying to one of following destinations:
- Alicante-Spain
- Barcelona-Reus-Spain
- Bristol – UK
- Faro – Portugal
- Fuerteventura – Canary Islands
- Kaunas-Lituania
- Krakow-Poland
- Lanzarote – Canary Islands
- Liverpool – UK
- London Gatwick – UK
- London Stansted – UK
- Malaga – Spain
- Manchester – UK
- Palma – Majorca Spain
- Tenerife – Canary Islands
- Warsaw – Poland
- Wroclaw – Poland
See below for Terms & Conditions.
Shannon Airport / Ryanair /Tipp FM Terms and Conditions:
This promotion is running weekdays on Morning Tipperary with Andrew Looby & Tipp Today with Fran Curry.
- Shannon Airport will endeavour to book your chosen dates of travel however you may be offered alternate dates depending on seat availability.
- This prize is valid for one return flight for two passengers and is non-transferable. It includes priority boarding and one checked bag per passenger.
- Booking requests must be submitted a minimum of 7 days prior to departure date.
- Travel must be completed before the 25th October 2018.
- If the passenger travelling is under the age of 16 on departure date they must be accompanied by a passenger over the age of 16 on the departure date.
- The passenger must provide a valid email address for the flight reservation.
- Online check in is mandatory.
- Your reservation is not confirmed until you receive an email confirmation from Ryanair. You are reminded to check ‘junk mail folders’.
- Passengers must have valid photo identification at check-in for all Ryanair flights. For a list of accepted photo I.D. please view the Terms and conditions of Travel at www.ryanair.com
- All normal Ryanair terms and conditions apply (see www.ryanair.com) once your reservation has been confirmed.
- Participation is only through Tipp FM.
- Winners are responsible for booking their own accommodation, transfers.
- You are not allowed to enter on behalf of somebody else or to give somebody else’s name. This will result in immediate disqualification.
- You must be over 18 years of age. Entering on behalf of a minor (Under 18 years of age) will not be accepted.
- Prizes are as stated and will not be refunded for cash or another prize.
- All contestants indemnify Tipp FM against all liability, cost, loss or expense arising out of acceptance of any prizes(s) or participation in the competition including (but not limited to) loss of income, personal injury and damage to property and whether direct or consequential, foreseeable, due to some negligent act or omission or otherwise.
- If you are an entrant in a competition and cannot take the call or missed the call you therefore forfeit your prize/place.
The Judges and/or the Station Director’s decision is final and legally binding, and no correspondence will be entered.
- As there is a timeframe given on this competition, October 25th 2018. Tipp FM cannot accept any responsibility for prizes sought outside of this period.
- If you enter this competition, you are giving Tipp FM and the Provider of this prize permission to use your name, voice, picture on promotional material associated with this competition.
- Tipp FM reserve the right to exclude any persons from competitions.
- Employees of Tipp FM and the associated prize sponsor as well as their families are not eligible to enter this competition.
- In this instance, Entrants cannot win more than one holiday prize in this competition. The exception to this rule will apply only where the mechanic of the competition dictates numerous entry elements or levels and whereby a prize can be won at each level of entry.
- Prizes will be described as accurately as possible on-air and where practicable visual examples will be made available via the station website
- Entrants for competitions featuring holiday prizes with travel outside of Ireland must possess a valid passport, must be able to travel on the allocated dates, where stated, and must meet the necessary entry requirements, including visa conditions for the countries specified in the competition. Entrants should also have sufficient funds to meet any costs which may be incurred over and above any allocated spending money detailed in the prize.
- It is the responsibility of the prize winners to secure the necessary holiday, travel and health insurance cover for holidays won on the Station.