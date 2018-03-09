Win: Return flights for two people from Shannon to Newark

Take a bite out of the Big Apple

Tipp FM have teamed up with United Airlines to giveaway return flights for two people from Shannon to Newark.

Fancy being the lucky winner?

Tune in to Tipp Today with Fran Curry from 9am starting March 12th for your chance to WIN!

Terms & Conditions

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The competition runs for 5 consecutive days from Monday 12th March 2018 – Friday 16th March 2018 on Tipp FM’s Tipp Today. (Broadcast 9am to 12 noon Monday to Friday)

The text lines will open each competition day Monday – Friday between 9am 11.30am. On Friday 16th March lines close at 11am.

Entrants must be legal residents of the Republic of Ireland who are 21 years old or over. The prize is a certificate for two return flight economy class airline tickets on United Airlines for travel between Shannon and New York/Newark, including taxes. Flight tickets are valid for travel from Monday 16th April and are valid for 12 months.

For full terms and conditions please refer to the prize certificate. The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

Each day Monday 12th March to Friday 16th March 2018 a finalist will be chosen from the daily entries (5 winners in total) and announced on Tipp Today each day. If they answer a question correctly, they will go through to Friday’s draw. The overall winner will be picked from the five participants and called live on the show on the Friday.

United Airlines shall have no liability for notifications not received by any potential prize winner. Any person entering the competition or accepting or using any prize agrees to release, discharge, and hold harmless United Airlines and each of their respective affiliates employees, officers, directors, and representatives from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of their participation in the competition or the acceptance or use or misuse of any prize. Winner and plus one must have own valid passport and travel insurance.

Any person entering the competition or accepting or using any prize grants United a perpetual right to use his/her name, other biographical information, photos and/or likeness, and statements for commercial or publicity purposes, at any time without notice or compensation except where prohibited by law. Employees of United Airlines and its affiliates are not eligible to enter.

Any person entering the draw or accepting or using any prize agrees to release, discharge, and hold harmless United Airlines and Tipp FM and each of their respective affiliates employees, officers, directors, and representatives from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of their participation in the draw or the acceptance or use or misuse of any prize.

United’s decision is final and no-correspondence will be enter into. All prize claims are subject to verification by the Sponsor. By receipt of any prize, winners agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor, and its respective subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, advertising/promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective parent companies and each such company’s officers, directors, employees and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property, arising out of participation in the Promotion or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.