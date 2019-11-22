Win a Hamper Full of Mohecan Male Grooming Products

During the month of November, our Tipp FM Ambassadors will be by raising awareness of Men’s Health, keep an eye out on our Facebook and Instagram pages for progress on how they are rocking the “Mo”!!

To celebrate, our friends Charlotte & Marc from Mohecan have given us a fabulous hamper full of their latest male grooming products, valued at over €170.

Mohecan is a fabulous range of corrective cosmetics for men. A Irish company derived from a car journey conversation, that has taken the cosmetics industry by storm since it was launched in 2017. To find out more about Mohecan and their products, click here.

So here’s how you can win….

We’re looking for the ‘Best Beard in Tipp’ and we want you to send us pictures.

Get your nominations into us by whatsapps or text on 083 311 33 11, by DM on Instagram or Facebook or by emailing [email protected]

We’ll be announcing the winner on the Owen Lonergan Show on Friday 29th of November