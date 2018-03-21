Win: €50 One4all voucher – Join Our Listener Panel

The Tipp FM Listener Panel is where we get your feedback on the advertising that you want to hear on Tipp FM – and we’d love you to join our brand new listener panel.

We really do value your opinion and hope that you can help us out.

So what’s in it for you?

The panel is overseen by an independent research company called RAM and if you join the panel before the end of April, you will be entered into a prize draw to win a €50 One4all Voucher. There will also be a monthly prize draw to win a €50 One4all voucher for every survey that is completed.

Why not join up today? It only takes a minute! Just click here

Thanks again for all your support to date.