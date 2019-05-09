Win a €1000 Bathroom Makeover

The Tipp FM Bathroom Giveaway from Monday 13th May to Friday 17th May 2019.
Overall Prize:
- A €1,000 Bathroom makeover with thanks to Slattery Tiles & Bathrooms, Nenagh.
See their stunning range on slatterytiles.ie or call 067 31549 – their range, value and service won’t be beaten!!
Terms and Conditions apply:
- Listeners must text the word “Bathroom” followed by their answer on WhatsApp only (multiple choice) to 083-3113311.
- There will be one daily qualifier announced at the end of “Good Morning Tipperary”. Each finalist will be required to supply a photo of their bathroom that they feel deserve a makeover.
- At the end of the week, we will publish pictures as sent by each qualifier, we will ask our followers on Facebook to vote for the Bathroom which is in most need of a makeover. The winner will be announced on Tuesday 21st May on “Good Morning Tipperary”.
click here to view Tipp FM’s general Terms and Conditions