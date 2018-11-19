WIN: 48 Hour Test Drive In The All New Ford Focus

Shop in Style this Christmas. Win a 48 hour test drive in the all new Ford Focus with Barlo Motors Clonmel & Thurles.
Listen in to Carol Power all this week from 4pm to hear how you could win
Terms & Conditions:
- Where Tipp FM calls a winner live on air, and the winner does not answer their phone at that time, Tipp FM has the right to proceed to declare and contact another winner.
- Premium Rate services will be clearly identified on air and call rates and duration of calls explained in detail. Competition mechanics will be clearly explained.
- Prize-winners may be asked – but are not required – to participate in promotional activities surrounding the competition and in promotion of future competitions.
- In the event of a tie-break, entrants will be asked to participate in a secondary test of skill.
- Prizes will be described as accurately as possible on-air and where practicable visual examples will be made available via the station website.
- In general, entrants cannot win more than one prize, in any one competition. The exception to this rule will apply only where the mechanic of the competition dictates numerous entry elements or levels and whereby a prize can be won at each level of entry
- Prizes designed specifically for “employees and the workplace” are limited to one prize per workplace.
- Tipp FM will keep prizes for 1 month, if they have not been collected within this time, winners must forfeit their prize
- Tipp FM reserve the right to exclude any persons from competitions.
- All contestants indemnify Tipp FM against all liability, cost, loss or expense arising out of acceptance of any prizes(s) or participation in the competition including (but not limited to) loss of income, personal injury and damage to property and whether direct or consequential, foreseeable, due to some negligent act or omission or otherwise.
- If you are an entrant in a competition and cannot take the call or missed the call you therefore forfeit your prize/place.
- The Judges and/or the Station Director’s decision is final and legally binding and no correspondence will be entered into.
- All prizes must be collected from the station during normal working hours (Monday – Friday between 9am and 5.30pm, closed for Lunch 1-2pm).
- Prize winners may not enter competitions for a period of three months after winning a prize.
- Be 25 or older
- Must have comprehensive insurance and must transfer insurance onto vehicle.
- Any damage caused during time of rental will be charged accordingly.