Win a 2 Night Stay at the 5* Fota Island Resort & a family pass to Wonder Christmas Experience

How do you fancy a 2 night stay for 2 adults and 2 children at the 5* Fota Island Resort with breakfast included plus a Family Pass to Wonder Christmas Experience?

We’ll be giving away this fabulous prize, just in time for Christmas at our live Tipp Today Christmas Special on Thursday 5th December in LIT Thurles (more here). If you want to be part of this FREE Event, all you have to do is register here. Scroll to the bottom for Terms & Conditions.

Fota Island Resort Wonder Christmas Experience

It is the most wonderful time of the year and as sleigh bells draw nearer, Fota Island Resort prepares to welcome Santa and his band of helpers for its magical Wonder Christmas event. Now in its seventh festive season at Fota Island Resort, Santa has something very special planned for this year’s Wonder Experience and has gathered together the most fun-loving elves to Ireland to help him bring the wonder of Christmas to families.

Every year, the elves band together and combine their elf dust to bring a land full of wonder and awe to Cork and this year is no different. All the boys and girls have been so good all year so hopefully the tall people will bring them to Fota Island Resort’s Wonder Christmas Experience to help Santa prepare for the most magical day of the year. Expect a jaw-dropping, winter wonderland that will bring something special to all the family.

Santa Claus himself is looking forward to meeting thousands of children at Fota Island Resort to make their visit an unforgettable experience at Wonder. Set amongst acres of beautiful woodland, Wonder transports families to another place and time, see behind the scenes of Santa’s magical workshop and feel the Wonder as the elves explain how they make so many toys for all the amazing girls and boys.

Terms & Conditions