Fancy a break away? Here at Tipp FM we’re giving you the chance to win a 2 night B & B stay at Hotel Woodstock in Ennis.

The prize includes full Irish breakfast on both days and 1 evening meal.

How to be in with a chance to win? Easy…. Just fill into your info below

Winner will be announced on The Owen Lonergan Show on Friday May 11th.

ENTER BELOW TO WIN