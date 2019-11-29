Tune in to WIN – Vouchers for Stakelum’s Retail & Dunnes Store plus tickets to Winterfest

As always, we’ve got some amazing prizes for you to win this week.

How can you be in with a chance to win?

Just listen in throughout the week, and keep your fingers and toes crossed!! Who knows, you may become another happy Tipp FM Winner.

Good Morning Tipperary with Andrew Looby

This week on Good Morning Tipperary we’ve teamed up with Stakelums, Parnell Street in Thurles.

We have a €50 voucher to giveaway each day.

Tipp Today with Fran Curry

The Owen Lonergan Show

Forever Young’s Winterfest featuring the biggest 80s acts in the world – Howard Jones, Tony Hadley, Nik Kershaw, Go West, Nick Heyward, Altered Images, The Christians and many more takes place Dec 6th – 7th at the INEC in Killarney. We have a pair of tickets to give away each day.

Drive-Time with Carol Power

Friday 6th to Sunday 8th, Dunnes Stores Jetland are having a very special celebration for the unveiling of their new look, state of the art store – and want you to join in the fun.

With some amazing prize giveaways, fashion shows, plenty of festive food to sample plus lots of family fun all weekend long!

To help them celebrate, we have one of the 5 €100 euro Gift Cards to give away each day next week. So join us on the Drive Time show next week to find out how you can win! That’s the Drivetime Show with Carol from 4pm with the new look Dunnes Stores Jetland – Making Christmas for Everyone!

Tipp FM – Competition Terms and Conditions