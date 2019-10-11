Tune in to WIN – Beauty Treatments at Laurel the Salon and Passes to Spleodar

As always, we’ve got some amazing prizes for you to win this week.

How can you be in with a chance to win?

Just listen in throughout the week, and keep your fingers and toes crossed!! Who knows, you may become another happy Tipp FM Winner.

Good Morning Tipperary with Andrew Looby

Tipp Today with Fran Curry

The Owen Lonergan Show

To celebrate the success of Laurel The Salon, Irishtown, Clonmel being listed on the Irish Top 100 Hair & Beauty Salon Guide and the owner Laura Moloney, winning Beautician of the Year at this year’s Irish Hair and Beauty Awards we are giving away a range of treatments in the salon each day.

Drive-Time with Carol Power

Its almost time for the Spleodar Halloween Arts Festival at Nenagh Arts Centre which runs from October 26th to 31st and they have given us family pass to The Dig (theater show) to give away each day.

On Friday as well as the family pass one of the weekly winners will also get, 2 Spleodar t-shirts and 2 Celtic Mythical Animal Books containing stories written by children from local schools.

Tipp FM – Competition Terms and Conditions