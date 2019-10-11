Tune in to WIN – Beauty Treatments at Laurel the Salon and Passes to Spleodar

As always, we’ve got some amazing prizes for you to win this week.
How can you be in with a chance to win?
Just listen in throughout the week, and keep your fingers and toes crossed!! Who knows, you may become another happy Tipp FM Winner.
Good Morning Tipperary with Andrew Looby
Tipp Today with Fran Curry
The Owen Lonergan Show
To celebrate the success of Laurel The Salon, Irishtown, Clonmel being listed on the Irish Top 100 Hair & Beauty Salon Guide and the owner Laura Moloney, winning Beautician of the Year at this year’s Irish Hair and Beauty Awards we are giving away a range of treatments in the salon each day.
Drive-Time with Carol Power
Its almost time for the Spleodar Halloween Arts Festival at Nenagh Arts Centre which runs from October 26th to 31st and they have given us family pass to The Dig (theater show) to give away each day.
On Friday as well as the family pass one of the weekly winners will also get, 2 Spleodar t-shirts and 2 Celtic Mythical Animal Books containing stories written by children from local schools.
Tipp FM – Competition Terms and Conditions
- Employees of Tipp FM, their relatives or anyone directly involved with the competition are not eligible to enter.
- The competition is open to residents of the Republic of Ireland only
- Prizes will be as stated. No cash alternative will be offered. If prizes become unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, suitable substitutes will be provided.
- Entrants must be aged 18 years or over where prizes are of an adult nature or feature alcohol.
- Entrants must be aged 21 years or over where prizes include travel outside of Ireland.
- Entrants for competitions with prizes featuring cars or other powered vehicles must possess the required EU licence or other certification.
- Entrants for competitions featuring holiday prizes with travel outside of Ireland must possess a valid passport, must be able to travel on the allocated dates, where stated, and must meet the necessary entry requirements, including visa conditions for the countries specified in the competition. Entrants should also have sufficient funds to meet any costs which may be incurred over and above any allocated spending money detailed in the prize.
- It is the responsibility of the prize winners to secure the necessary holiday, travel and health insurance cover.
- Tipp FM cannot be held responsible for damage or injury to competition winners or their property, nor can Tipp FM be held responsible for any documents, monies or personal item lost or stolen in the duration of any holiday element of their prize.
- Entrants to phone-in competitions must seek the permission of the bill-payer before calling.
- If, in the course of a telephone call, the telephone line is lost or breaks up, Tipp FM reserves the right to proceed to another caller.
- Where Tipp FM calls a winner live on air, and the winner does not answer their phone at that time, Tipp FM has the right to proceed to declare and contact another winner.
- Premium Rate services will be clearly identified on air and call rates and duration of calls explained in detail. Competition mechanics will be clearly explained.
- Prize-winners may be asked – but are not required – to participate in promotional activities surrounding the competition and in promotion of future competitions.
- In the event of a tie-break, entrants will be asked to participate in a secondary test of skill.
- Prizes will be described as accurately as possible on-air and where practicable visual examples will be made available via the station website.
- In general, entrants cannot win more than one prize, in any one competition. The exception to this rule will apply only where the mechanic of the competition dictates numerous entry elements or levels and whereby a prize can be won at each level of entry
- Prizes designed specifically for “employees and the workplace” are limited to one prize per workplace.
- Tipp FM will keep prizes for 1 month, if they have not been collected within this time, winners must forfeit their prize
- Tipp FM reserve the right to exclude any persons from competitions.
- All contestants indemnify Tipp FM against all liability, cost, loss or expense arising out of acceptance of any prizes(s) or participation in the competition including (but not limited to) loss of income, personal injury and damage to property and whether direct or consequential, foreseeable, due to some negligent act or omission or otherwise.
- If you are an entrant in a competition and cannot take the call or missed the call you therefore forfeit your prize/place.
- The Judges and/or the Station Director’s decision is final and legally binding and no correspondence will be entered into.
- All prizes must be collected from the station during normal working hours (Monday – Friday between 9am and 5.30pm, closed for Lunch 1-2pm).
- Prize winners may not enter competitions for a period of three months after winning a prize.