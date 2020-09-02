What Is The Question: The Answer is 10

It could not be any easier, Owen gives you the answer, you let him know what the question is.
Weekdays from 2pm tune in and send Owen your question to the answer. Each day the incorrect guesses will be shown here.
The Answer is 10, what is the question?
Incorrect questions to date ….
- What number does the British Prime Minister work from?
- How many years is an Irish Passport Valid for?
- What number jersey does Messi wear?
- How many Green bottles on the shelf?
- How many commandments are there?
- What number jersey did Ronan O Gara wear from Munster & Ireland?