The Tipp FM Garden & DIY Promotion runs from Monday 22nd April to Friday 26th April 2019.

The prizes are:

€500 voucher for Dulux weather shield and interior paint, courtesy of The Dulux Paint Centre @ Arrabawn Homevalue, Tyone Mill, Nenagh A Karcher K4 Compact Pressure Washer worth €250 with thanks to Clearys Topline, Townparks, Carrick On Suir. €250 worth of bedding plants from Clonmel Garden Centre, Glenconnor Rd, Ardgeeha, Clonmel. A Honda HRG lawnmower worth €499, from John Healy Honda Lawnmowers, Turtulla Business Park, Thurles. A 50 meter Hozelock garden hose reel and a Dewalt 18v battery chainsaw from Topline Dohertys Hardware, Rosemary Square, Roscrea.

Listeners must text the word GARDEN followed by their answer to a multiple choice question (e.g. A, B) together with their name and contact details to 083 311 3311.

Standard network charges apply – you must be over 18 to enter.

There will be a qualifier announced at the end of each programme. At the end of the week, we will have 15 qualifiers who will be entered on the Grand Final Draw.

5 winners will be drawn out of the 15 qualifiers on Monday 29th April as follows: 2 winners on Good morning Tipperary, 2 winners on the the Owen Lonergan Show and 1 winner on Drivetime.

Click here for the terms & conditions……