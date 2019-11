It’s Back AGAIN!

This Christmas, Tipp FM in association with O’Dwyer Brothers Electrical, Tipperary Town want you to light up Tipperary, and you could win a €500 voucher for their shop!

Simply WhatsApp your pictures of your home decorated with Christmas lights and go as crazy and imaginative as you want!!

Tipp FM’s Light up Tipperary with O`Dwyer Brothers Electrical, Bank Place Tipperary Town

Your one stop shop for electrical gifts, electrical deals and appliances this Christmas