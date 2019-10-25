Tune in to Win – Flights with Santa, Gourmet Butcher Vouchers, Winter Car Kits and much more

As always, we’ve got some amazing prizes for you to win this week.

How can you be in with a chance to win?

Just listen in throughout the week, and keep your fingers and toes crossed!! Who knows, you may become another happy Tipp FM Winner.

Good Morning Tipperary with Andrew Looby

Fly with Santy thanks to Shannon Airport, you and 4 kids could be taking to the skies on Saturday Nov 30th.

Tipp Today with Fran Curry

The Owen Lonergan Show

The award winning Gourmet Butcher, Showgrounds Shopping Centre, Clonmel have been awarded Best in Retail Award at the County Tipperary Chamber Business awards and to celebrate, they have given us €50 voucher to giveaway each day.

Michael English and his band along with special guest Owen Mac comes to the Clonmel Park Hotel on Wednesday Nov 6th and we’ve got a pair of tickets to giveaway each day.

Drive-Time with Carol Power

Kevin O’Leary Opel in Clonmel have want to have you prepared for winter with their brand new winter car kits, now available in store! And to celebrate, they have given us a Winter Car Kit to give away each day this week. On Friday all the daily winners will be entered in a draw for 2 tickets to the “The Chaser”- Fundraiser for Loughmore Castleiney GAA Club at the Templemore Arms Hotel on Nov 1st.

ALSO: Who’s at the Door continues this week, with more chances to win the fabulous Palladio Composite Door worth a massive €2,000 thanks to our friends at Tipperary Windows and Home Improvements, Tipperary Town.

Tipp FM – Competition Terms and Conditions