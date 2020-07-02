Vacancy – Senior Sports Journalist

Tipp FM are looking for an ambitious sports and news journalist with previous media experience who wants to take their career to the next level and make a real difference.

Are you interested in sports of all disciplines?

Have you previous journalistic experience?

Do you have good verbal and written communication skills?

Are you digital savvy?

Can you demonstrate good organisational skills?

Do you want to lead the way, instead of following?

Are you a decision maker?

We are looking to expand our sports and news team and want to meet people who are passionate about what they do and want to make their mark by making a valuable contribution to our output by contributing new & fresh innovative ideas.

The Responsibilities:





Successful applicant will have full responsibility for sports content across the station’s media platforms including:

Sourcing, scripting and broadcasting news and sports stories.

Leading and developing our digital and on-air offerings in sports.

Working with programming on output.

Selection of reporters and coverage.

Building a relationship with all sports bodies within the County

Good remuneration package and opportunity to progress within this media group will be offered as well as ongoing training opportunities.

Please send a cover letter, CV & Demo (MP3 Only) to MaryAnn Vaughan,

[email protected] by Friday, July 10th at 5pm