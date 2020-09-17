Vacancy :: Producer/Journalist

Tipp FM are seeking a Producer/Journalist to join our dynamic team on our flagship morning talk show, Tipp Today.
What we’re looking for:
• Someone with previous producer/journalistic experience
• Someone who can generate original ideas and content
• Excellent writing and storytelling skills
• An ability to tailor content for on-air and online
• Excellent communication and organisational skills
• Knowledge of libel and defamation laws
• A good on-air voice
• The ability to script and read news bulletins when required.
The ideal candidate will also have experience presenting a show.
A full clean driver’s license is required.
If you think this sounds like the role for you, please forward your CV and cover letter to [email protected] before 5pm on Wednesday, September 30th.