Vacancy :: Producer/Journalist

Tipp FM are seeking a Producer/Journalist to join our dynamic team on our flagship morning talk show, Tipp Today.

What we’re looking for:

• Someone with previous producer/journalistic experience

• Someone who can generate original ideas and content

• Excellent writing and storytelling skills

• An ability to tailor content for on-air and online

• Excellent communication and organisational skills

• Knowledge of libel and defamation laws

• A good on-air voice

• The ability to script and read news bulletins when required.

The ideal candidate will also have experience presenting a show.





A full clean driver’s license is required.

If you think this sounds like the role for you, please forward your CV and cover letter to [email protected] before 5pm on Wednesday, September 30th.