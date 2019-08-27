Vacancy – News & Sports Journalist

News & Sports Journalist Position:

This is a great opportunity to join our expanding News team as we are currently looking to find a Full-Time News & Sports Journalist.

We want someone who will go direct to the story. We are looking for a talented Broadcast Journalist for a key role in Tipp FM’s news team based in Clonmel.





We are looking for a creative, good speaking voice to produce quality content for Tipp FM News.

You’ll also be involved in creating content for our Social Media channel and our website.

Key Responsibilities:

We want you to be passionate about news & sport in Tipperary, and eager to investigate local stories.

You will be confident working on your own, under the guidance of our Head of News. You will have a commanding on-air presence and delivering bespoke bulletins.

The Person:

You should be capable of creating original news content, have a minimum of three years in a media environment and a full driving licence.

Please forward your CV & Demo to Padraic Flaherty, Programme Director, Tipp FM.

[email protected] by Friday September 6th 2019.