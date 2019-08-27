Vacancy – News Editor

News Editor Position:

This is an exciting opportunity for a News Editor to help steer and shape our On Air & Online output of local, national and international news coverage for Tipp FM.

This role will be instrumental in ensuring that Tipp FM are at the forefront of the latest News in Tipp and beyond.





If YOU are dynamic, creative and want a role in senior management while leading our news team we want to hear from you.

Key Responsibilities:

As News editor you will lead our News & Current Affairs department and manage all our News output On Air & Online.

You must possess a clear understanding of News production including editorial, logistical and operational techniques.

The Person:

You must have at least 4 years` experience working in a senior broadcast journalist role.

A solid understanding of broadcast media law and the BAI Broadcasting Code

You must have extensive knowledge of current affairs, while having a complete understanding of how News works on social media.

So, what are you waiting for? Apply now for a chance to forge your own career path and be part of a bright, talented team.

Please forward your CV & Demo to Padraic Flaherty, Programme Director, Tipp FM. [email protected] by Friday September 6th 2019.