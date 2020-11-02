Vacancy – Head of News

Tipp FM are looking for a dynamic and creative person to lead their news team. Ideal candidate will have a proven track record at a senior level in News and Current Affairs working within the Irish radio sector.

A thorough understanding of industry regulations and guidelines is important as well as mobile journalism skills. A flair and passion for creating innovative news stories and an ability to work under tight deadlines is a must. The successful candidate will be based in our Clonmel headquarters but may also be required to work from our Nenagh studio.





Duties & Responsibilities

Overseeing the daily operations of the newsroom and ensuring the delivery of authoritative and engaging content across all the stations platforms

You will have accountability for the most effective deployment of people and resources and will be required to collaborate with colleagues throughout Tipp FM to ensure the news agenda is properly reflected across all services.

As Head of News, you will be responsible for a team of professionals and for ensuring that Tipp FM news delivers an audience-focused and authoritative service across all platforms while retaining the highest editorial standards.

You will be in charge of ensuring the delivery of original, authoritative, engaging, high impact journalism, which is tailored to the local audience,

Skill Required

Skill Required A proven track record in producing original and high impact journalism coupled with the ability to deliver content on a multi-platform basis and to innovate in terms of developing audience interest and interaction.

On-air broadcast experience is a pre-requisite for this position.

Demonstrate outstanding leadership skills with a demonstrable background in previously having led news teams.

Working knowledge of RCS Burli is preferred, but not essential.

Full driving license is required.

If you feel you have what it takes, please forward your CV & Demo to Tipp FM’s Head of Programming, Stephen Keogh at [email protected] by Friday November 20th, 2020.