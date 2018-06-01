Vacancy: Head of News & Current Affairs

Tipp FM are looking for a dynamic and creative person to lead their news team. Ideal candidate will have a proven track record at a senior level in News and Current Affairs working within the Irish radio sector. A thorough understanding of industry regulations and guidelines is important as well as mobile journalism skills.

A flair and passion for creating innovative news stories and an ability to work under tight deadlines is a must.

The successful candidate will be based in our Clonmel headquarters, full driving license is required.





Please forward your CV & Demo to Padraic Flaherty, Programme Director, Tipp FM. [email protected] by Friday June 15th 2018.