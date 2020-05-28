Vacancy :: Group Traffic Manager for Clare FM and Tipp FM

The Group Traffic Manager will be working closely alongside all departments within both stations to manage our commercial inventory. They will act as a conduit between all applicable departments and broadcast operations to ensure successful execution of promotion and advertising content. They will be responsible for the implementing and managing of processes to ensure successful execution of same.

The successful candidate will work closely with Sales Departments and Production to coordinate commercial placement of orders, copy and scheduling.

Primary Duties & Responsibility:

Processing and acceptance of all sales bookings.

Liaising with our agency on sales orders and bookings

Act as liaison with all departments to coordinate and manage the flow of information’s as it relates to implementing each advertising campaign

Co-ordinate commercial copy arrival and scheduling

Manage inventory to maximise profitability

Interact routinely with General Manager & Financial Controller to create media packages and maximise the use of inventory

Reconcile and verify schedule logs to ensure accurate billing

Production of sales report

Troubleshooting broadcast traffic issues and continually work on improving efficiency and automation

To carry out any other reasonable duties as required

Responsible to the Financial Controller.





The Successful Candidate will have:

Working knowledge of a commercial radio traffic system is desired, but not essential.

Strong attention to detail

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work calmly and effectively under pressure

A technical mind and ability to troubleshoot problems would be advantageous

Strong IT experience required

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to work closely with a team and on their own initiative.

What We Offer:

Tipp FM and Clare FM are successful commercial radio stations broadcasting within their franchise areas for over thirty years. The successful applicant will receive full induction training as well as a competitive remuneration package. The group is looking for a candidate who will buy into the “can do” culture of a fast-paced media environment and who is looking for a long-term career within the group.

How to Apply:

Please send a covering letter and a copy of your cv to [email protected] before 5 pm on Friday, June 12th 2020.