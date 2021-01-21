Vacancy – Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Clare FM and Tipp FM are two of Ireland’s most well-established and successful local radio stations. Their aim is to engage audiences with content that is informative, entertaining, and relevant. For the past decade both stations have operated under a unique cost and expertise sharing alliance with a shared senior management team.

The companies now wish to appoint a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and welcome  expressions of interest from interested parties in the position.

Full details can be viewed here