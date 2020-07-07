Vacancy – Accounts Assistant

The Accounts Assistant will work closely with the Group Traffic Manager and Group Financial Controller and will assist in the financial management, administration and operations of the organisation.

Primary Duties & Responsibility:

Reception

Posting purchase & sale invoices

Posting payments and receipts

Credit Control

Preparation of bank reconciliations

Credit card analysis

Creditor reconciliations

Dealing with accounts queries

Assisting in the preparation of management accounts

Complete other tasks and administrative duties as requested

The Successful Candidate will have:





• Minimum of 3 years’ experience working in a busy office environment.

• Working knowledge of SAGE Accounts and or book-keeping experience.

• Excellent communication skills.

• Proficient in Microsoft Excel.

• Competency to work both on an individual basis and as part of a team.

• Ability to prioritise and to work to deadlines.

• Organised and efficient with excellent attention to detail.

What We Offer:

Tipp FM and Clare FM are successful commercial radio stations broadcasting within their franchise areas for over thirty years. The successful applicant will be based in our Clonmel office and will receive full induction training as well as a competitive remuneration package. The group is looking for a candidate who will buy into the “can do” culture of a fast-paced media environment and who is looking for a long-term career within the group. Successful applicant will report to Group Financial Controller.

Please send CV together with cover letter to [email protected]

Closing date for applications 17/07/2020 @ 5pm.