Vacancy: Account Manager

Tipp FM has a fantastic opportunity for an experienced and professional Account Manager to join a successful and growing media company.

Successful applicant will be based out of the Clonmel Studios and responsible for developing and generating advertising sales within an existing territory and growing new business.

Minimum of 2 years sales experience, with a proven track record. A background in media sales would be an advantage as well as a high level of professionalism and computer literacy.





Basic salary plus attractive commission structure for the right applicant.

Please send a copy of your cv to [email protected] by the Friday 13th July 2018.