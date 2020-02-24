Tipp FM require Weekend Presenter

On Air Presenter:
Are you bursting with personality? Are you passionate about making and producing great radio? Are you creative? Can you deliver compelling content on social media? Then we want YOU!!
Tipp FM is seeking to recruit a dynamic Part-Time Presenter for weekend work.
- Be part of a winning team, hone your radio broadcasting skills and stand out from the crowd.
- Full training be provided.
- Successful Applicant must have experience in the Irish Commercial radio industry.
- Every day at Tipp FM is different, but every day is rewarding.
- Please send your Demo (MP3 Only) along with your CV to:
Sarah McCormack, Programme Controller, [email protected]
- DEADLINE FRIDAY 6TH MARCH @5PM