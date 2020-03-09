Tipp FM is looking for a freelance journalist to join their team.

This person will be used for holiday, illness and other cover.

Strong script writing and audio editing skills are a must, as is a great radio voice. Experience using Burli, along with an interest in sport, would also be an advantage.





The shifts will vary between weekdays, weekends and bank holidays.

This is an opportunity to be part of an experienced and hard-working team of journalists in a fun and vibrant working environment.

To apply, simply email a CV and short news demo to [email protected]