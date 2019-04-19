Vacancy :: Sports Position @ Tipp FM

Tipp FM is expanding its sports coverage and is currently recruiting for a new player to join its Sports Team.

A vacancy exists for a sports presenter for a new weekend sports show.

Applicants must have a passion for all sports, strong journalistic instincts, excellent presentation skills, an ability to write and report, and have social media skills.





Previous sports journalism experience desirable.

Apply in writing enclosing a CV and 3 minute voice demo to [email protected]

The closing date for receipt of applications is 5pm Friday May 3rd