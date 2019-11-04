Sports Journalist Position

The Role

Do you simply love sports of all disciplines?

Do you have good verbal and written communication skills?

Are you digital savvy?

Have you good organisational skills?

Do you want to lead the way, instead of following?

Then, Tipp FM may have the job for you. We are currently looking to expand our sports team. We want to meet ambitious journalists who have a particular passion for sports, and want to be part of a busy news-room where their contribution is valued.

This is a position suited to a journalist who is passionate about going the extra mile to get a story and understands the value of good content.





Full driving licence will be essential as well as a minimum of two years experience in a media role.

The Responsibilities

Responsible for sports reports /content / interviews.

Ensuring that all major sports are covered within the County.

Liasing with programming on all live match coverage.

Selection of reporters and matches to be covered.

Building a relationship with all sports bodies within the County

Attendance at sports meetings/AGM’s (this can occur outside normal hours)

Preparation of written content for our media platforms.

Presenting news and sports bulletins.

Suggestions for programme content.

Please send a demo (MP3 Only) and cv to [email protected] by 5pm Friday November 15th 2019.