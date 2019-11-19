Senior Account Manager Required

Take your Career to New Heights

Do you want to work with a progressive media company?

Tipp FM is recruiting for a Senior Accounts Manager who will be responsible for developing and maintaining existing accounts within the Clonmel territory.

The successful applicant will be highly motivated, target driven and have a successful track record working within a fast-moving environment.





A high level of professionalism is essential, as well as a minimum of two years sales experience, proficiency in computers and excellent customer service skills.

A background in media sales would be an advantage. Attractive package will be offered to suitable applicant.

If you want to take your career to new heights, then send your cv to [email protected] by Friday 6th December 2019.