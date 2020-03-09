Vacancy – Content Director

The Content Director is responsible for the day to day On Air output of Tipp FM. The Content Director will work directly to the Group Programme Director.

Our Opportunity:

Tipp FM is offering a great opportunity for a Content Director & On Air Presenter.

Duties include direct management of programming staff for Tipp FM.





The successful candidate will be responsible for all aspects of programming

including; Over-viewing the music scheduling, Coaching on-air staff, Station

strategy, Development of On-Air/online promotions, along with content creation

for digital.

We’re looking for a track record of success with focus on the need to be relevant for our listeners in Tipperary.

You need to be versatile and possess exceptional On-Air ability along with

web/social media skills.

Your team will be required to deliver digital and social strategies and must be

as engaging as on-air mechanics and execution.

Successful candidate will be detail oriented with the ability to multi-task and react in a calm and decisive manner. Excellent people skills and the ability to work closely with talent, department heads and sales team are critical.

Key Responsibilities:

Create, implement, and manage the sound, image, music, brand, and standards of Tipp FM through On Air and all distribution channels.

Successfully coach, direct, develop, appraise and motivate on-air talent to maximize their performance.

Deliver unique content for Tipperary, increase JNLR figures and grow digital audience.

Work closely with the sales team to develop and enhance client relationships and revenue.

Ensure Tipp FM is run in accordance with BAI regulations and policies

What We Offer:

Professional growth and career path, focused, responsible and collaborative work environment with the ability, to ask “what if” and try innovative solutions

Please forward your CV & Demo to [email protected]

Deadline is 5pm Monday March 23rd 2020.

Tipp FM is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.