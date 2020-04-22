Tipperary TD calling for colleges to refund students part of accommodation costs

A Tipperary Fianna Fail TD says it’s “unfair” that many colleges aren’t compensating their students for their accommodation payments.

Jackie Cahill says he’s written to the Residential Tenancies Board seeking clarity, after receiving many calls from frustrated students.

Third level campuses have been closed since March 12th, with many institutions already signalling that they won’t reopen before the end of the semester.





Deputy Cahill says students shouldn’t be expected to pay for something they can’t use.

“I think it would be only fairplay that universities and the third level colleges refund the cost of the accommodation that wasn’t used for part of academic year. It should be refunded to the students.

“We even have cases where they refused to refund and are now looking for a deposit for the year 2020/2021.

“That’s really rubbing salt into the wounds of students and their parents.”