Tipp man launches #toomanylives to raise awareness on mental health

Tipperary Native Cathal O’Reilly launched #toomanylives this week to reach out to those suffering with their mental health.

The wellness author, advocate from Clonmel started the campaign to raise awareness.

Cathal asked up to 50 people to participate in a recording which would then broadcast across the world. “Singer Daniel O’Donnell and actor John Connors from love/hate also feature in the video.

Speaking to Tipp FM news Cathal explains the need for the campaign particularly around the festive season.