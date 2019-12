Residents in Thurles say they have had to take matters into their own hands after an ongoing dispute with Tipperary County Council over a right of way issue.

Moyne Road residents knocked through a wall and erected a gate, steps and handrail in order to regain access to a shortcut they had been using for more than 40 years.

Chairman of the Moyne Road residents committee Tommy Barrett spoke on Tipp Today earlier and he said the council knew all about this.