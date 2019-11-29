Serious data protection breaches across Tipp within the HSE

Tipperary and Limerick patient files have been left in recycling bins instead of being shredded and confidential letters were sent to their neighbours in error.

According to Freedom of Information details, there were 11 serious data protection breaches across Tipp and Limerick, within the HSE in the first ten months of the year.

A letter for a South Tipp General patient containing personal information was sent to a neighbour’s address, while a European Health Insurance Card was sent to the wrong address.





A HSE staff member left their diary and time-sheet in a patient’s home.

Stephen McMahon of the Irish Patients Association said the breaches are very worrying.